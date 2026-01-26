Defending champion Madison Keys knocked out of Australian Open by fellow American Jessica Pegula

Pegula raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set, and Pegula also broke to open the second set and again surged to a 4-1 lead as Keys struggled with her serve. The match ended when Keys hit a forehand into the net.

Pegula was excellent with her serve accuracy and kept the ball in the play with few unforced errors.

Pegula and Keys had played three times previously, and Keys had won the last two.

Pegula reached the U.S. Open final in 2024 but lost to Aryna Sabalenka. It will be her fourth appearance in the quarterfinals in Australia.

Pegula and Keys are good friends and have been doing a podcast together. Keys had said earlier it would be the "first match in Grand Slam history between two podcast co-hosts.”

In a later match Monday at Rod Laver Arena, fifth-seeded man Lorenzo Musetti faced American Taylor Fritz, who is seeded No. 9.

In night matches, second-ranked Iga Swiatek was up against Australian Maddison Inglis, and the eighth-seeded man Ben Shelton faced Casper Ruud.

Novak Djokovic was due to be the feature night match at Rod Laver Arena on Monday but has had a walkover into the quarterfinals after his opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew from their scheduled fourth-round match with an abdominal injury.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis