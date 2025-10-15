Defense: Ex-corrections guards in upstate New York are not guilty of murder in inmate's beating

Defense lawyers told the jury their clients were not among the guards who struck Brooks and that they made quick decisions in a chaotic situation that night.

“Just because corrections officers wear the same uniform, doesn’t mean they're part of the same gang. It doesn’t mean they have the same motivations, the same knowledge or the same intent,” said Kingsley's attorney, Luke Nebush. “The acts of some, even those that look violent on video, do not make everyone in that room equally culpable.”

Kingsley lifted Brooks by the neck on the night he was beaten.

William Fitzpatrick, the special prosecutor, has said Brooks was beaten three separate times when he arrived at the prison, the last a fatal beating in the infirmary caught on the silent body-camera footage.

Brooks suffered a broken nose, a black eye and injuries to the spleen, liver and groin. Blood leaked into his lungs and stomach, officials said.

The publicly released footage of the brutal pummeling stirred outrage and calls for prison reform.

Galliher's attorney showed portions of those bodycam videos Wednesday to demonstrate that Galliher showed up partway through the incidents started to bring leg shackles, as requested by a supervisor. Kevin Luibrand said Galliher orchestrated nothing and tried to do his job despite minimal training and lack of guidance from his sergeants.

"These were circumstances that Mathew Galliher did not create,” Luibrand said.

Luibrand blamed Brooks' death on other officers who worked out plea deals.

Closing arguments were to continue Wednesday afternoon.

A grand jury indicted 10 guards on murder and lesser charges. In addition to the five men who pleaded guilty to either first- or second-degree manslaughter, another pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempted tampering with physical evidence.

Another corrections officer is scheduled to go on trial for second-degree manslaughter in January.

Three more employees have agreed to plead guilty to reduced charges and are cooperating with prosecutors, including two former guards who testified at the trial.

Kieffer and Galliher also were charged with second-degree gang assault. Kieffer faces a fourth charge of filing a false instrument.

The prison is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Fitzpatrick, the Onondaga County district attorney, also is prosecuting guards in the fatal beating of Messiah Nantwi on March 1 at a nearby prison, the Mid-State Correctional Facility. Ten guards were indicted in April, including two who are charged with murder, in Nantwi’s death.