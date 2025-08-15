Delaware ex-Gov. Mike Castle, who championed 50 State Quarters Program while in Congress, dies at 86

Castle was among Delaware’s most successful politicians, never losing a race until his stunning upset in a 2010 primary for the U.S. Senate seat Democrat Joe Biden held before becoming vice president.

“Mike was defined by his integrity, and for that reason, you couldn’t find another member of Congress who would say a bad word about him,” said Biden. “All of us in Delaware owe Mike a debt of gratitude.”

During his 18 years in Congress, Castle became a leader of centrist Republicans, earning a reputation as a fiscal conservative and social moderate not afraid to challenge the party line on issues ranging from government spending to environmental protection and abortion.

As Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S. House from 1993 to 2011, he supported a pay-as-you-go policy for both spending and tax cuts. Castle played roles in improving child nutrition programs and establishing the No Child Left Behind education reform program. His signature issue in Congress was the commemorative quarters program that featured coins honoring each state, starting with Delaware. He was dubbed by the coin grading service Numismatic Guaranty Company as “The Coinage Congressman.”

The quarters boosted federal revenues as they were taken out of circulation. He also helped establish a similar program honoring U.S. presidents with dollar coins, beginning in 2007, and an “America the Beautiful” quarter program honoring national parks, monuments and nature areas starting in 2010.

“The Honorable Michael Castle embodied the best of public service — moderation, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to all Delawareans,” Delaware GOP Chairman Gene Truono said in a statement Thursday.

Castle had been a state lawmaker and lieutenant governor before becoming governor in 1985.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer ordered flags flown at half-staff for the next week in Castle's honor.

“During his time as governor, Mike Castle visited every single school in our state, including mine, where he spoke to my high school class with the same warmth, humility, and commitment to public service that defined his career,” said Meyer, a Democrat.