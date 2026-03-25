Democrat Emily Gregory wins special election for Florida legislative seat, flipping district

Republican Mike Caruso, who resigned from the seat to become Palm Beach County’s clerk, won the district by 19 percentage points in 2024.

Democrats celebrated the victory as the latest sign voters are turning against Trump and the GOP.

“Mar-a-Lago just flipped red to blue, which should have Republicans sweating the midterms,” said Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. She said it is the 29th district that Democrats have flipped form GOP control since Trump took office.

“Gas prices are spiking, grocery costs are up, and families can’t get by — it’s clear voters at the polls are fed up with Republicans,” Williams said.

With almost all votes counted, Gregory led by 2.4 percentage points, or 797 votes.