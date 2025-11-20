Democrats allege spy agency work is being undermined and politicized under Trump

China, Russia and other adversaries will look to capitalize on these changes amid escalating global tensions, Warner said.

“We are watching, in real time, an administration strip away the guardrails that have protected this country for generations,” said Warner, the senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has accused earlier administrations of exploiting intelligence work for political ends and has cited politicization as one of the reasons she revoked the security clearances of 37 current and former national security officials this year.

Two House Democrats, meanwhile, wrote to Gabbard on Thursday demanding information about whether strikes on alleged drug cartel boats have prompted some countries to limit the intelligence they share with the U.S.

The letter from Reps. Jim Himes of Connecticut and Joaquin Castro of Texas comes after recent reports that Colombia, Britain and the Netherlands have limited some intelligence sharing with the U.S.

The strikes have killed dozens of people that the government says were involved in drug trafficking, leading to questions about due process, international law and the use of force. Colombia's president wrote on social media this month that intelligence sharing would be restricted “as long as missile attacks on boats in the Caribbean continue.”

“To the extent that targeted killings of alleged drug traffickers or other policies reduce the willingness of our partners to work closely with our national security agencies, the United States will be less safe as a result,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Gabbard.

In response to questions about the letter, a spokesperson for Gabbard pointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent comments on strong U.S. partnerships with the U.K. and other nations.

Rubio also pushed back on reports about Britain limiting intelligence sharing with the U.S. over concerns about the strikes, calling it “a false story.”