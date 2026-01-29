Democrats block government funding package in Senate as negotiations continue to avert a shutdown

As the country reels from the deaths of two protesters at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis, irate Senate Democrats laid out a list of demands on Wednesday, including that officers take off their masks and identify themselves and obtain warrants for arrest. If those are not met, Democrats say they are prepared to block the wide-ranging spending bill, denying Republicans the votes they need to pass it and triggering a shutdown.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York has said that Democrats won't provide needed votes until U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is “reined in and overhauled" and that this is “a moment of truth.”

“The American people support law enforcement. They support border security. They do not support ICE terrorizing our streets and killing American citizens,” Schumer said.

Schumer has pushed Republicans and the White House to strip the Homeland Security funding from the rest of the bill, which includes money for the Defense Department and other agencies. In the deal under discussion, Homeland Security would still be funded but for a short time to allow for negotiations on the Democrats' demands. Other agencies included in the bill would be funded through the end of September.

Still, with no agreement and an uncertain path ahead, the standoff threatened to plunge the country into another shutdown just two months after Democrats blocked a spending bill over expiring federal health care subsidies, a dispute that closed the government for 43 days as Republicans refused to negotiate.

That shutdown ended when a small group of moderate Democrats broke away to strike a deal with Republicans, but Democrats are more unified this time after the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., encouraged Democrats and the White House to talk and find agreement.

“We’re getting closer,” the GOP leader said on the Senate floor Thursday morning.

Kicking off a Cabinet meeting, Trump said his administration is speaking with congressional Democrats.

“We’re working on that right now,” Trump said while declining to go into specifics. He added: “We don’t want a shutdown.”

Democrats lay out their demands

There’s a lot of “unanimity and shared purpose” within the Democratic caucus, Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith said after a lunch meeting Wednesday.

“Boil it all down, what we are talking about is that these lawless ICE agents should be following the same rules that your local police department does," Smith said. "There has to be accountability.”

Earlier Thursday, Tom Homan, the president's border czar, said during a press conference in Minneapolis that federal immigration officials are working on a plan to begin drawing down the number of agents in Minnesota but that it would depend on cooperation from state authorities.

It's unclear how far those assurances will go in satisfying Democrats. Amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, Schumer said Democrats are asking the White House to “end roving patrols” in cities and coordinate with local law enforcement on immigration arrests, including requiring tighter rules for warrants.

Democrats also want an enforceable code of conduct so agents are held accountable when they violate rules. Schumer said agents should be required to have “masks off, body cameras on” and carry proper identification, as is common practice in most law enforcement agencies.

The Democratic caucus is united in those “common sense reforms” and the burden is on Republicans to accept them, Schumer said, as he has pushed for the Homeland Security spending to be separated out to avoid a broader shutdown.

Many obstacles to a deal

As the two sides negotiated, it was unclear whether they could agree on anything that would satisfy Democrats who want Trump's aggressive crackdown to end.

As the negotiations continued, it was unclear whether all Democrats would agree to a temporary extension of the funding. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats, has said that Congress should not send “another penny" to ICE until Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is fired.

And across the Capitol, House Republicans have said they do not want any changes to the bill they passed last week. In a letter to Trump on Tuesday, the conservative House Freedom Caucus wrote that its members stand with the Republican president and ICE.

“The package will not come back through the House without funding for the Department of Homeland Security,” according to the letter.

Just ahead of the Senate vote, Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Susan Collins, R-Maine, called for Democrats to vote to move forward on the bill so they could negotiate the changes ahead of final passage.

“This morning's vote is about taking the first step, not the final step," Collins said.

Still far apart on policy

Several Republican senators have said they would be fine with Democrats’ request to separate the Homeland Security funds for further debate and pass the other bills in the package. But it might be more difficult for Democrats to find broad GOP support for their demands on ICE.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis said he is opposed to the Democrats’ proposal to require the immigration enforcement officers to show their faces, even as he blamed Noem for decisions that he said are “tarnishing” the agency’s reputation.

“You know, there’s a lot of vicious people out there, and they’ll take a picture of your face, and the next thing you know, your children or your wife or your husband are being threatened at home," Tillis said. "And that’s just the reality of the world that we’re in.”

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham posted on X that he was putting his Senate colleagues “on notice” that if Democrats try to make changes, he would insist on new language preventing local governments from resisting the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Democrats say they won’t back down.

“It is truly a moral moment,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. “I think we need to take a stand.”

___

Associated Press writers Michelle L. Price and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.