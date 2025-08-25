Democrats demand Trump resume a major offshore wind project near Rhode Island

Separately, the bureau is working to cancel its prior approval of a wind farm off Maryland's coast, with plans to act no later than Sept. 12, according to a U.S. District Court filing.

Revolution Wind's developer, Danish energy company Orsted, is evaluating the financial impact of stopping construction and considering legal proceedings. In addition to hampering the state's climate goals, losing out on all that renewable power could drive up electricity prices throughout the region, Democratic officials say.

“It’s an attack on our jobs,” Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said. “It’s an attack on our energy. It’s an attack on our families and their ability to pay the bills.”

McKee and the state's entire congressional delegation gathered at a beach area in North Kingstown, near the project's logistics and operations hub.

Patrick Crowley, president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, drew applause when he directed a message at President Donald Trump: “We’re going to fight you every step of the way no matter how long it takes.”

Meanwhile, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the state's U.S. senators spoke at State Pier in New London, where components for the wind farm are kept before being taken out to sea.

The project is 80% complete, with all the underwater foundations and 45 out of 65 turbines already installed.

North America’s Building Trades Unions said Trump “just fired 1,000 of our members” who were working on the project.

Several people previously scheduled to go back to work on the wind farm this week were in the audience in North Kingstown. Xiomara Lux said she doesn’t know if she has a job now. Antonio Gianfrancesco is worried about paying his bills and helping his family. Lucialino Gomes said this job is the best he's had.

Tony Vaz, a rope access technician, asked the politicians to fight for the wind farm because “we need to get out there and keep working.”

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island disputed the administration's rationale for stopping the work. The Defense Department was involved in reviewing the project, as with all offshore wind development, to avoid conflicts with military operations and training.

“It’s not about national security. It’s about the president’s insecurity,” said Reed, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Trump has made sweeping strides to prioritize fossil fuels and hinder renewable energy projects. Those include reviewing wind and solar energy permits, canceling plans to use large areas of federal waters for new offshore wind development and stopping work on another offshore wind project for New York, although construction was later allowed to resume.

Large, ocean-based wind farms are the linchpin of government plans to shift to renewable energy, particularly in East Coast states with large populations and limited land for wind turbines or solar arrays. Revolution Wind is expected to be Rhode Island and Connecticut’s first large offshore wind farm, capable of powering more than 350,000 homes. Power would be provided at a rate of 9.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, locked in for 20 years. That's cheaper than the average cost of electricity in New England.

The project site is more than 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the Rhode Island coast, 32 miles (51 kilometers) southeast of the Connecticut coast and 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Martha’s Vineyard. Rhode Island is already home to the five-turbine Block Island Wind Farm.

The Trump administration previously stopped work on Empire Wind, the New York offshore wind project. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said it appeared former President Joe Biden’s administration had “rushed through” the approvals, although the developer Equinor spent seven years obtaining permits. Construction was allowed to resume in May after two of the state's Democratic leaders, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Gov. Kathy Hochul, intervened.

___

Associated Press writer Isabella O’Malley in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.