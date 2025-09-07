Depay is Netherlands' all-time top scorer with 52 goals, Germany gets first win in WCup qualifying

The 31-year-old Depay got the opening goal of the match in Kaunas in the 11th and the winner in the 63rd.

The Netherlands tops Group G with 10 points from four matches.

Poland defeated Finland 3-1 at home with Robert Lewandowski among the scorers for the hosts. Poland, which has played five games, also has 10 points. Third-placed Finland has seven points.

Spain routs Turkey

Mikel Merino scored a hat trick and Pedri added a brace as Spain routed Turkey 6-0 to lead Group E with six points from two matches.

Ferran Torres also scored for the defending European champions in the away victory.

Second-placed Georgia beat Bulgaria 3-0 and trails Spain by three points.

Spain will host Georgia next month.

Germany wins

Germany picked up its first win in Group A, thanks to second-half goals by Nadiem Amiri and Florian Wirtz in a 3-1 home win over Northern Ireland.

Germany, which had opened with a 2-0 loss at Slovakia, next hosts Luxembourg in Sinsheim on Oct. 10.

Also Sunday, Slovakia beat Luxembourg 1-0 to top the group with six points.

Belgium thrives

Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku scored a pair of goals each as Belgium cruised to a 6-0 win over Kazakhstan in Brussels to move to second place in Group J.

Belgium has 10 points from four matches, one point less than North Macedonia, which routed Liechtenstein 5-0 in Skopje. North Macedonia remains undefeated in the group after five games — three wins and two draws.

The 12 group winners from Europe automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America. Another four teams will advance from a playoff of the group runners-up.

