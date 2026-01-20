DeSantis loses bet on Miami Hurricanes, owes Indiana governor key lime pie and stone crabs

The Florida governor said he had been promised sugar cream pie, also known as Hoosier pie, and pork tenderloin from the Indiana governor if Miami had won.

DeSantis joked that it might be quicker just to drop off the pie and stone crabs at Marco Island, a barrier island on Florida's southwest coast which is popular with Midwestern vacationers and snowbirds this time of year.

“You know, honestly, half of Indiana is in Marco Island this time of year,” DeSantis said. “Can I just bring this stuff to Marco Island? It would be a lot easier for us.”