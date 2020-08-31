Detroit honors COVID-19 victims with public park memorial

More than 900 photos submitted by families were turned into large posters and staked around Belle Isle, revealing the crushing breadth of the virus.

The pictures show people in better times: Darrin Adams at college graduation; Daniel Aldape catching a fish; Shirley Frank with an Elvis impersonator; Veronica Davis crossing the finish line at a race.

They had "dreams and plans and a story," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at Belle Isle. “They weren’t finished yet.”

Detroit has roughly 7% of Michigan's population but 23% of the state's 6,400 COVID-19 deaths. The city is nearly 80% Black.

“The virus exposed deep inequities, from basic lack of access to health care or transportation or protections in the workplace,” Whitmer said. “These inequities hit people of color in vulnerable communities the hardest.”

An April community meeting over Zoom got the mayor thinking about ways to honor people. Cher Coner’s mother, Joyce, had died of sepsis, not COVID-19, but she couldn’t have a traditional funeral because of virus restrictions. She appealed to Duggan for something special, knowing that his father, a retired federal judge, had died in March after chronic health problems.

“I was afraid to speak up. He took it and ran with it,” said Coner, whose mother’s photo is on Belle Isle. “I hope this ignites something in this country and brings healing to the nation.”

Janice Robleh visited the island Sunday to see the photo of her dapper fiance, Orville Dale, 55, who died in May. He had beaten prostate cancer but couldn't overcome the virus in a hospital.

“My last conversation? I get misty-eyed,” Robleh, 55, said. “I kept telling him, 'You're going to come home. I had a dream.'"

“This is wonderful,” she said of the park display. “It's so great to see his smile. That's what captivated me. We were planning to get married this year. We had so many plans."

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

A procession of vehicles drive past photos of Detroit victims of COVID-19, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 on Belle Isle in Detroit. Families have a chance to take one last public look at their lost loved ones in the nation's first citywide memorial to honor victims of the pandemic. Mourners will join 14 consecutive funeral processions to drive past nearly 900 large poster-sized photos of their loved ones staked around the island. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

A family member holds a sign during a procession of vehicles driving past photos of Detroit victims of COVID-19, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 on Belle Isle in Detroit. Families have a chance to take one last public look at their lost loved ones in the nation's first citywide memorial to honor victims of the pandemic. Mourners will join 14 consecutive funeral processions to drive past nearly 900 large poster-sized photos of their loved ones staked around the island. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

A procession of vehicles drive past photos of Detroit victims of COVID-19, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 on Belle Isle in Detroit. Families have a chance to take one last public look at their lost loved ones in the nation's first citywide memorial to honor victims of the pandemic. Mourners will join 14 consecutive funeral processions to drive past nearly 900 large poster-sized photos of their loved ones staked around the island. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio