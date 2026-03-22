Devynne Charlton matches her own world record of 7.65 in 60-meter hurdles at World Indoors

Nadine Visser of the Netherlands took silver in 7.73 and Pia Skrzyszowska took bronze before her home fans with the same time.

Charlton finished sixth in the 100 hurdles at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

US relay sweep

The United States swept golds in the men’s and women’s 4x400s.

Justin Robinson, Chris Robinson, Demarius Smith and Khaleb McRae clocked a championship record 3:01.52 and Bailey Lear, Rosey Effiong, Paris Peoples and Shamier Little set a season’s best 3:25.81.

Big night for Britain

Also, Keely Hodgkinson won the 800 in a championship record 1:55.30 for the first world title of her career.

Georgia Hunter Bell claimed gold in the 1,500 and Molly Caudery won the women’s pole vault on a big night for Britain.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports