Dodgers great Clayton Kershaw to pitch his last regular-season home game

Along the way, he reached 3,000 career strikeouts in July.

“Everybody who is just a fan is going to wrap their arms around Clayton Kershaw,” teammate Freddie Freeman said. "He deserves everything he’s going to get from the fans. It’s Clayton Kershaw’s night and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

There's business to tend to as well.

The Dodgers' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is six. Their opponent, the San Francisco Giants, trail the New York Mets by three games in the National League wild-card race.

“This game matters for both teams. Everybody's still in it,” Kershaw said. “I got a job to do, so I'm going to go out and do my job. Thankfully, I'll have that to distract me.”

While his velocity has dipped in recent years, Kershaw's famed competitive fire still burns brightly.

“Winning is always my favorite thing,” he said.

Kershaw has battled injuries in recent years that made getting to this point all the harder. He missed all of the postseason last year, when the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

“Not a lot of people get this opportunity,” he said, “so I’m just super grateful for it.”

___

This story has been updated to correct that this will be Kershaw’s last home start in the regular season, not his last regular-season start overall.

___

