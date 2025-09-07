Dodgers' Yamamoto has a no-hitter through 6 innings against the Orioles

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has not allowed a hit through six innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Sports
By NOAH TRISTER – AP Baseball Writer
1 hour ago
X

BALTIMORE (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto has not allowed a hit through six innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Dodgers lead 3-0.

The 27-year-old right-hander from Japan has allowed two walks and thrown 84 pitches. His career high for pitches since coming to the major leagues is 110.

Yamamoto walked his first two hitters in the third but escaped that jam via a strikeout and a double play. He has struck out seven through six innings.

Yamamoto is coming off a 10-strikeout effort against Arizona on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Hamilton enters the next phase in addressing its housing shortage
2
Hamilton police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
3
Second Harvest Food Bank to highlight senior hunger at annual event
4
Middletown native and UFC champion Kayla Harrison visits with Trump at...
5
YMCA in Hamilton gets $400K makeover