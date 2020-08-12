Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber among virtual TV festival stars

PaleyFest LA, responding to pandemic restrictions, taped socially distanced discussions with stars and producers that began streaming free this week on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel.

The showcased series includes “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”; “Justin Bieber: Seasons”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Mrs. America”; “One Day at a Time”; “Outlander”; “Ozark,” and “Queer Eye.”