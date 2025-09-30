Dolphins' Tyreek Hill carted off field and taken to hospital with serious left leg injury

Hill's leg was bent at an ugly angle when medical personnel — who were at his side in a matter of a few seconds — got to him.

Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, made a catch and got tackled near the New York Jets' sideline with 13:21 left in the third quarter. He was running toward the sideline and planted his left foot, and his left knee appeared to twist severely as he was getting pulled down.

Players from both teams took a knee at various spots on the field while Hill was tended to, and the cart was immediately summoned. Players from both teams gathered briefly around the cart before it was driven across the field and into the tunnel leading to the Dolphins' locker room.

“Prayers up man…..” Kansas City quarterback and Hill's former teammate Patrick Mahomes posted on X shortly after the injury.

Hill, a five-time All-NFL selection and a Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs in the 2019 season, had matched a season high for catches with six when he got hurt.

Hill has 11,363 receiving yards since entering the NFL in 2017, the most in the league over that span. He also has 819 catches, fourth most in the league since 2017 behind only Davante Adams (886), Travis Kelce (880) and Stefon Diggs (824).

Hill’s 83 touchdown catches are third most in the NFL since 2017. Adams has 102 scoring catches and Mike Evans has 91.

The 31-year-old Hill in his 10th NFL season and fourth with the Dolphins. He led the league with 1,799 receiving yards in 2023 — but has seen some rocky moments in his Miami tenure, including pulling himself from last season's finale and later indicating he wanted to play elsewhere.

