Dolphins' Tyreek Hill suffers left leg injury, carted off field against Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg on Monday night.

The injury happened on a play where Hill made a catch and got tackled near the New York Jets' sideline with 13:21 left in the third quarter. Players from both teams took a knee while Hill was tended to, and the cart was immediately brought out to help carry him off the field.