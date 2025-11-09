Donald Trump booed as the 1st sitting US president at a regular-season NFL game since Carter in 1978

The jeering continued while Trump read an oath for members of the military to recite as part of an on-field ceremony during the break in the game.

"I’m a little bit late,” Trump told reporters earlier when he got off Air Force One after landing at Joint Base Andrews, following a flyover of Northwest Stadium during the game. He then got in his armored car for the drive to the arena.

“We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up,” he said — a reference to the government shutdown.

In the first quarter Sunday, before the president arrived, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrated a touchdown catch by pointing into the stands and moving his arms a la the “ Trump dance ” that several athletes began doing last year.

The White House said several cabinet secretaries and Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana also were scheduled to attend.

Only two other times did a president go to an NFL game during the regular season while in office, according to the league: Richard Nixon in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978. Trump became the first president at a Super Bowl while residing in the White House when he watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in February.

According to a report by ESPN on Saturday, an intermediary for the White House has told the Commanders’ ownership group that Trump wants the club’s new stadium — part of a nearly $4 billion project in the nation’s capital at the site of what was known as RFK Stadium — to bear his name.

“That would surely be a beautiful name,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Sunday’s visit was the latest in a series of high-profile appearances at sporting events by Trump, including golf’s Ryder Cup, auto racing’s Daytona 500 and tennis’ U.S. Open.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country,” Commanders president Mark Clouse said. “The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday.”

Before the game, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth chatted with principal owner Josh Harris — the leader of the group that purchased the Commanders from Daniel Snyder for about $6 billion in 2023 — and took part in an on-field ceremony with members of the military.

There was friction between Trump and the NFL during his first presidential term, when he objected to players kneeling during the national anthem to protest social or racial injustice. That movement began in 2016 with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Via social media and other public comments, Trump insisted that players should stand for the national anthem and called on team owners to fire anyone taking a knee.

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.

