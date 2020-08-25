Dragic scores 23, 5th-seeded Heat sweep Pacers to advance

Indiana cut the lead to 91-85 with 3 minutes left, but the Heat got three offensive rebounds on one possession before Herro scored on a driving layup.

Heat guard Jimmy Butler left the game in the first quarter with a left shoulder strain. He returned after halftime and finished with six points in 23 minutes. Butler said the shoulder was bothering him before the game.

“I was hoping it would cool down but it didn't,” Butler said. “I'll be OK, though.”

Miami moves on to face the winner of the Magic-Bucks series. Top-seeded Milwaukee dropped the opener to Orlando but has won three straight and would close out the series with a win Wednesday.

“The rest is going to be great for myself and my teammates,” Butler said.

TIP-INS:

Heat: Kendrick Nunn saw his first playoff action, scoring seven points in 14 minutes.

Pacers: T.J. Warren had 21 points for Indiana. ... The team shot 41.2% from the field.

___

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala, left, guards Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk (9) speaks with an official during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) guards Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) drives around Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren, left, drives around Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis