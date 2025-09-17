Breaking: Kettering school board fires aide accused of sexual misconduct

Driver rams car into FBI building gate in Pittsburgh and leaves behind an American flag

Authorities say a driver has rammed a car into a security gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh and draped an American flag over the gate before leaving
FBI officials inspect a car that rammed into a gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Smith)

FBI officials inspect a car that rammed into a gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Smith)
1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A driver rammed a car into a security gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early Wednesday, then removed an American flag from the back seat and threw it over the gate before leaving, authorities said.

The car crashed into the gate at about 2:40 a.m., the FBI said, and authorities were searching for the man. Investigators, including a bomb squad, were at the scene.

“This incident is considered a targeted attack against the FBI,” the agency said in a statement that was posted online. “No FBI personnel were injured.”

Christopher Giordano, assistant special agent in charge at the FBI in Pittsburgh, told reporters that the car appeared to have some sort of message on one of the side windows.

Giordano said the FBI was familiar with the man.

“He did come here to the FBI field office a few weeks ago to make a complaint that didn't make a whole lot of sense,” Giordano said.

