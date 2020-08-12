Dube scores twice as Flames beat Stars 3-2 in Game 1

But Dallas got only one shot on goal in that final stretch, the attempt by Pavelski, whose goal with 31 seconds left pushed the Stars into overtime Sunday when they won their last game in the round robin among the conference's top four seeds.

Khudobin, who in 10 NHL seasons had never started a postseason game before last week's round-robin play, had 23 saves.

The Stars, the third seed, tied the game by scoring twice on long shots in a nine-second span of the second period. It was the quickest they had ever scored two goals in a playoff game, the previous mark being two goals in 12 seconds during Game 1 of the 2000 Stanley Cup Final.

Denis Gurianov, a rookie who led Dallas with 20 goals during the regular season, scored on a shot that deflected off the hip of a defenseman and past Talbot with 9:08 left in the second. Stars captain Jamie Benn then sent another puck toward the net from the blue line, with Alexander Radulov between him and the net, for the tying score.

Radulov was in the penalty box midway through the first period after a questionable penalty for interference, when he appeared to be trying to avoid traffic near center ice.

Calgary got its first goal on that power play, on Dube's one-timer from the right circle off Milan Lucic's pass across the ice past two Stars. Dube had another shot up close into the chest of Khudobin, but did score again late in the period on a charge toward the net.

Dube made a rush with the puck, getting around one defenseman and then splitting between another one just in front of Khudobin before the shot that gave the Flames a 2-0 lead.

Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube (29) is stopped by Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35)] during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

