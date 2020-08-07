Dubois caps hat trick in OT, Blue Jackets put Leafs on brink

Dubois — who was in a shouting match on the bench with Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella in their Game 2 loss — started Columbus' comeback as he scored from the bottom of the right circle with 8:21 left in the second.

Jones made it 3-2 with a wrist shot from the right circle over Andersen’s shoulder at 7:28 of the third, and Dubois tied it on a rush with 9:11 remaining in regulation.

Toronto Leafs got a break on a Columbus power play when Ceci's shot from the right point was deflected in off the ankle of defenseman Jones with 1:08 left in the first.

Nylander scored from the doorstep off a feed from Mitch Marner 10 seconds into a power play at 7:08 of the second. Robertson, an 18-year-old rookie, got his first NHL goal when his shot from the left circle hit Korpisalo then tricked through his legs and across the line at 8:48, chasing Korpisalo.

NOTES: Ceci's only goal of the regular season also came against the Blue Jackets. ... Dubois' hat trick was the first in Blue Jackets playoff history. ... Toronto was without D Jake Muzzin, who left Tuesday's game on a stretcher after his head made violent contact with Oliver Bjorkstrand's knee. He is out of the hospital and back with the team but unavailable for the rest of the series. Martin Marancin skated in his place.

UP NEXT: Game 3 is at 8 p.m. on Friday.

