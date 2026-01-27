Duke and QB Darian Mensah reach settlement to resolve legal fight, clearing way for his transfer

The case was scheduled for a hearing Thursday in Durham County Superior Court, with a judge having granted Duke’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) blocking Mensah from doing anything beyond entering his name into the transfer portal.

Mensah, who transferred from Tulane and led the Blue Devils to their first outright ACC title since 1962, had signed a two-season contract in July 2025 running through 2026 that paid him for exclusive rights to market his name, image and likeness (NIL) tied to playing college football.

That became the latest in what is becoming a more frequent occurrence in the revenue-sharing era of college sports: potential legal fights over contracts between schools and players seeking to transfer. Examples have included Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. backing off transfer plans amid multiple reports the school was prepared to pursue legal options to enforce Williams’ NIL contract, along with Missouri pass rusher Damon Wilson II filing a lawsuit claiming Georgia's athletic department was trying to illegally punish him for entering the portal in January 2025.

Resolution

“We are committed to fulfilling all promises and obligations Duke makes to our student-athletes when we enter into contractual agreements with them, and we expect the same in return,” the school said in a statement. "Enforcing those agreements is a necessary element of ensuring predictability and structure for athletic programs.

“It is nonetheless a difficult choice to pursue legal action against a student and teammate; for this reason we sought to resolve the matter fairly and quickly.”

Young Money APAA Sports, which represents Mensah, issued a statement in a social-media post saying the agency had “successfully navigated an unprecedented path, one that has now reached a fair and mutually agreeable resolution.”

“Darian extends his sincere gratitude to Duke University for engaging in good-faith discussions and reaching this resolution,” the agency said. “He wishes the Blue Devils, Coach (Manny) Diaz, the staff and the entire fan base continued success in the seasons ahead.

“The 2025 ACC championship run will forever stand as a remarkable chapter in Duke football history, one Darian is proud to have been part of.”

A course change triggers a legal fight

Mensah, who transferred in from Tulane and even faced his former team, finished second in the Bowl Subdivision ranks by throwing for 3,973 yards while ranking tied for second with 34 passing touchdowns.

Mensah and Duke announced his return in December, coming between the Blue Devils’ overtime win against Virginia for the ACC title and their Sun Bowl win against Arizona State. But Mensah abruptly reversed course with hours left before the Jan. 16 window closed for players to enter their name into the transfer portal, deleting the Instagram video announcing his return and tweeting his intention to depart.

Duke sued Mensah to block his move three days later, arguing the contract required parties to go through arbitration before any dispute can be resolved.

The Blue Devils unsuccessfully sought to block Mensah from entering his name into the portal entirely. But a judge did grant the TRO blocking Mensah from taking any additional steps — such as enrolling elsewhere or reaching a financial deal tied to play for a new school until the upcoming hearing — meaning Mensah could do little other that state his intention to transfer.

That hearing was originally slated for Feb. 2 before Mensah’s attorney filed an emergency motion asking the judge to “reconsider” the TRO, as well as moving up the hearing date. In a striking passage, Mensah’s filing argued that “neither Mensah nor counsel was aware of any enrollment deadlines” at the case's first hearing on Jan. 20.

In an accompanying affidavit, Mensah stated he “learned for the first time” that enrollment deadlines at other schools would expire Friday and that he was “not informed” of deadlines before the hearing. A judge moved up that hearing a few days, but the potential of going through arbitration — Duke had already filed the request to start that process — would have lengthened this case even more.

Now Mensah is cleared to enroll at another school ahead of spring practices for the 2026 season this fall.

