Durant passes Jordan, then Thompson tips in the winner in Rockets' 123-122 victory over Heat

Miami trailed by eight before using a 9-2 run, with a 3 from Simon Fontecchio, to get within 119-118 with 46.3 seconds to go. Reed Sheppard made a shot in the lane to push the lead to 121-118 with 12.7 seconds left.

Bam Adebayo made two free throws after that before Jabari Smith Jr. was called for goaltending on a layup by Fontecchio to put the Heat on top 122-121 with 5.4 seconds remaining and set up the wild ending.

Adebayo had 32 points and tied a career high with 21 rebounds for the Heat, who dropped their fourth straight. Adebayo’s big rebounding night came after he had the second-highest scoring game in NBA history when he scored 83 points in a win over the Wizards on March 10.

The Rockets were up by two when Durant made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 117-109. He moved past Jordan on the second and briefly lifted his arms in triumph after draining the shot.

The Heat were up by 11 early in the fourth before Houston used a 15-0 run, with two 3-pointers from Jabari Smith Jr. and one each from Sheppard and Aaron Holiday, to take a 106-102 lead with less than seven minutes remaining.

Fontecchio snapped a four-minute scoring drought for Miami after that, but Holiday hit another 3 seconds later to leave the Rockets up 109-105 midway through the quarter.

Up next

Heat: Visit San Antonio on Monday night.

Rockets: Begin a four-game road trip Monday night at Chicago.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA