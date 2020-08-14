Dutch economy shrinks by 'unprecedented' 8.5% as virus hits

While the Dutch contraction compared to the first quarter was bad, it was not as severe as other major European countries like France and Germany. The 19-country eurozone, which the Netherlands is a part of, dropped by a quarterly 12.1% while the U.K. reported a 20.4% decline.

"Corona has caused unprecedented economic damage. It is an economic catastrophe of exceptional proportions," said Peter Hein van Mulligen, chief economist at the Dutch statistics office.