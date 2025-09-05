Eagles' Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected moments after a pregame Super Bowl championship celebration for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Carter was tossed six seconds into Thursday night's NFL season opener for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap from scrimmage, and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams' 1-yard touchdown run.