Eagles' opening victory over Cowboys delayed by lightning for more than a hour

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles' 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL season opener was delayed 65 minutes because of lightning in the area around Lincoln Financial Field late in the third quarter Thursday night.

Behind two touchdown runs from Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl champion Eagles led 24-20 with 4:44 left in the third quarter when the game was delayed. Play resumed at 11:30 p.m. and ended at 12:18 a.m.