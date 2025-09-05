Eagles resume season opener against Cowboys after lightning delay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have resumed their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys following a 65-minute delay because of lightning in the area around Lincoln Financial Field late in the third quarter on Thursday night.

Behind two touchdown runs from Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl champion Eagles led 24-20 with 4:44 left in the third quarter when the game was delayed. Play was stopped for just more than an hour before the game resumed at 11:30 p.m.