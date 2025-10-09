Earnings brief: Delta sees momentum through year end driven by premium customers

Premium consumers remain the company’s focus and have been fueling revenue and profit. Lower-end consumers have been “clearly struggling,” Bastian said.

“There were way too many seats in the marketplace earlier this year chasing low-end consumers,” he said.

The third-quarter results topped Wall Street forecasts and Delta shares rose 4.3% in afternoon trading.

Bastian doesn't expect the U.S. government shutdown to currently have much of an impact, but that could shift depending on the duration. He expects strong holiday travel along with improvements in transatlantic travel.

“There is so much momentum in the marketplace to travel,” he said.