Eastern Orthodox leader is on a US visit to meet with Trump and receive award for environmental work

Bartholomew is considered first among equals among Orthodox patriarchs because of his role as patriarch of Constantinople, the ancient capital city now known as Istanbul in Turkey. That role gives him prominence, but not the power of a pope, in a church with various self-governing jurisdictions. He oversees the small Orthodox population in mostly Muslim Turkey. He also oversees some communities abroad, such as the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and some smaller U.S. jurisdictions.

Bartholomew's meeting with Trump took place Monday afternoon in the Oval Office.

Bartholomew complimented Trump for “efforts in general for establishing peace in the world and in Ukraine in particular,” according to an announcement from the patriarch's office circulated by media covering Greek Orthodox issues.

Trump as a candidate promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war quickly, but the conflict has persisted, even beyond an August summit of Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Over the weekend, Trump said he believes the war would end if all NATO countries stopped buying oil from Russia.

Bartholomew is a strong supporter of Ukraine and recognized an independent Orthodox jurisdiction there in 2019, leading the Russian Orthodox Church to declare that the communion between it and Constantinople is broken. Bartholomew has also sharply criticized Moscow Patriarch Kirill’s blessing of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The patriarch also expressed condolences to Trump over the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was a close ally of the president, according to the announcement.

The leaders discussed the status of Christians in the Middle East. While the announcement did not give specifics, Bartholomew's office has previously raised concerns over the status of Christians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, as well as in Syria following last year's overthrow of former President Bashar Assad by Islamist insurgents.

Bartholomew also mentioned his upcoming meeting with Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, in Turkey in November to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the ancient Council of Nicaea, which defined key doctrines in a creed still widely used.

The announcement did not say if the leaders discussed the status of Christians in Turkey, where they are a small minority. The Orthodox church has long called for the reopening of a seminary closed by the Turkish government in 1971 and has lamented the conversion of Byzantine-era churches into mosques.

While in Washington, Bartholomew is also scheduled to attend other events in his honor, hosted by the Turkish and Greek ambassadors to the U.S. His schedule also includes visits to Orthodox churches in the Washington and New York areas.

Known as the “green patriarch,” Bartholomew is scheduled to receive the prestigious Templeton Prize on Sept. 24 in New York. It honors achievements in the areas of science, spirituality and human purpose. Bartholomew has been a strong advocate for environmental protection and has decried pollution, deforestation and other “ecological sin,” according to the John Templeton Foundation.

When he last visited the United States in 2021, Bartholomew met with then-President Joe Biden and discussed issues such as climate change and religious liberty. During that visit, the patriarch also received medical treatment for a clogged artery after earlier being hospitalized.

The estimated 200 million Eastern Orthodox believers comprise the second-largest Christian communion, behind Roman Catholics.

