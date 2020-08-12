Ecuador's ex-president detained in organized crime probe

Bucaram – who was kicked out of office by Congress six months after his 1996 election – has been caught up in a COVID-19 crime probe since June, when authorities raided his home and found an unlicensed gun, several pre-Columbian art sculptures, as well as 5,000 face masks and 2,000 coronavirus antibody rapid test kits.

Investigators said at the time that the raid was part of an ongoing probe into suspected embezzlement at a large public hospital.

In late July, his three adult sons were ordered detained as a preliminary measure as the investigation advances, though they have not been located. Bucaram, meanwhile, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and for harboring the antiquities, which are considered state-owned cultural patrimony.

Bucaram rose to power with the votes of Ecuador’s poor and indigenous groups and became known as “El Loco Que Ama” or “The Crazy Man Who Loves” for his many bizarre acts. He once shaved his Charlie Chaplin-like mustache on a telethon to earn money for poor children and liked to compare himself to great world leaders who had been assassinated.

He was ousted by Congress shortly into his presidency for “mental incapacity” and accused of corruption and nepotism.

The bizarre recent events took a dark turn over the last week, when a digital news outlet published audio of a reported conversation between Bucaram and Shy Dahan, one of two Israeli men detained after being found with $100,000 cash and fake documents trying to pass themselves off as U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

In the audio, a man identified as Dahan asks by phone, “I have your word that no one is going to try and kill me, none of that?”

The response, purportedly from Bucaram: “We’ve talked about one’s word. I maintain my word that in court, I’ll get you out.”

Dahan was later found dead and the second Israeli man, Oren Sheinman, injured.

Héctor Gabriel Vanegas, a lawyer for Sheinman, said his client has information about organized crime networks in Ecuador and has been subject to “constant threats” since his detention. The Israelis are believed to have sold medical supplies to Jacobo Bucaram, one of the ex-president’s sons, allegedly with the aim of selling them at exorbitantly high prices to hospitals in Guayaquil.

The former chief of state held a press conference Tuesday and acknowledged the phone call with Dahan but denied having committed any crime

“The Bucaram family hasn’t been responsible for a single death in this country,” he said.