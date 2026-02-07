Ejiofor leads No. 22 St. John's past No. 3 UConn 81-72 at MSG, ending Huskies' 18-game win streak

Silas Demary Jr. had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for UConn in a matchup between the past two Big East champions.

Alex Karaban scored 17 before a pulsating, sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden filled with roaring fans of both teams — but decidedly in favor of the Johnnies.

Up next

UConn visits Butler next Wednesday night.

St. John’s hosts Xavier on Monday night at MSG in Rick Pitino's second matchup this season against his son, Richard, the first-year coach of the Musketeers.

___

