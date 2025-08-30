Emma Raducanu's best US Open since her 2021 title ends with lopsided loss to Elena Rybakina

“When the very top play against me, they have a point to prove that they’re at the top, and they’re there for a reason. I think every time I’ve played one, they’ve kind of shown that. So I think at the same time, while I’m improving, doing better, gaining maybe some more respect around, the top have definitely raised their game,” Raducanu said. “I’ll take that as a compliment that they’ve decided to really lock in against me. But at the same time, it does show I have a lot more work to do.”

Rybakina reached Week 2 at Flushing Meadows for the first time. This is the only Grand Slam tournament where the No. 9 seed from Kazakhstan hasn't made it to at least the quarterfinals.

“It’s true: For some reason, the U.S. Open wasn't really successful for me,” Rybakina said. “Hopefully this year, that will change.”

She next faces 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who eliminated two-time major finalist Jasmine Paolini 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Rybakina was dominant against the unseeded Raducanu, who until this year hadn't won a match in New York since becoming the first qualifier to win a major trophy four years ago.

Rybakina hit serves at up to 118 mph, never faced a break point and compiled a 23-8 advantage in winners at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

After plenty of troubles with injuries, Raducanu has been enjoying a stronger season, including a career-high 26 tour-level wins. She had dropped a total of just six games through her first two U.S. Open matches this week.

___

