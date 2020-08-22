Man Utd captain heading home after appearing in Greek court

The 27-year-old England center-half and two other defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, the prosecutor's office said.

Maguire, one of the country's most high-profile players, left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination after pleading not guilty. The three defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery over a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea.