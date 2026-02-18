Envoys signal no breakthrough on bridging Russia and Ukraine's political and military differences

The head of the Russian delegation, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adviser Vladimir Medinsky, told reporters that the two days of talks in Geneva “were difficult but businesslike.” He said another round of talks will be held "in the near future.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also described the discussions as “difficult,” and accused Russia of “trying to drag out negotiations that could already have reached the final stage.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on social media that Washington’s push for peace in Ukraine over the past year has “brought about meaningful progress," without elaborating.

The two armies remain locked in battle on the roughly 1,250-kilometer (750-mile) front line, while Russia bombards civilian areas of Ukraine daily.

Hours after the first day of talks ended on Tuesday, Russian drones killed a woman and injured a 6-year-old girl and 18-month-old toddler in the southern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia, officials said.

Overnight, Russia launched one ballistic missile and 126 long-range drones at Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that it’s “too early” to speak about the outcome. Putin has been receiving reports about the talks’ progress, he said.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation in Switzerland, Rustem Umerov, said that officials are trying to bridge their political and military differences.

“Consultations are taking place in working groups by areas within the political and military tracks,” the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, wrote in English on X. “We are working on clarifying the parameters and mechanisms of the decisions discussed yesterday.”

Zelenskyy said the delegations also were to discuss further exchanges of prisoners of war and the release of civilian prisoners.

He revealed that the Ukrainian and American envoys in Geneva met with representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. Europe’s participation in the process is “indispensable,” Zelenskyy said.

European leaders, mindful of Putin's wider ambitions, say their own security is at stake in Ukraine and have insisted on being consulted in peace efforts.

Russia and Ukraine appear to still be far apart on their demands for a settlement.

Zelenskyy has offered a ceasefire and a face-to-face meeting with Putin. But Moscow wants a comprehensive agreement before committing to a truce.

Putin’s key goals remain what he declared when Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022: Ukraine must renounce joining NATO, sharply reduce the size of its army and protect Russian language and culture to keep the country in Moscow’s orbit.

Additionally, Putin wants Kyiv to withdraw its forces from the four regions Moscow has occupied but doesn’t fully control.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't surrender land to Russia.

Novikov reported from Kyiv, Ukraine.

