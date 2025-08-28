ESPN replaces Doris Burke with Tim Legler for NBA Finals coverage

The Athletic first reported Burke’s move out of her NBA Finals role.

ESPN did announce a multi-year contract extension for Burke, who will work with play-by-play voice Dave Pasch next season calling games throughout the regular season and playoffs. With this new deal, Burke’s tenure at ESPN will extend more than 35 years.

The network also announced a new multi-year deal for Jefferson. Salters' contract was previously extended.

Burke joined ESPN in 1990 and has covered the NBA Finals in one capacity or another since 2009. She was a sideline reporter for ABC’s coverage from 2009-19 before serving as an analyst on ESPN Radio for the next four finals.

Burke became the first woman to serve as a game analyst on TV for a championship final in one of the four major professional U.S. sports leagues during the 2024 NBA Finals.

Burke has been a mentor to many female analysts and announcers. She was honored with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Curt Gowdy Media Award in 2018, which is given annually for outstanding contributions to basketball through the media.

