Ethiopian runner Welteji banned over missed drug test which overshadowed world champs

World Athletics wanted a four-year ban but CAS reduced the sanction, accepting Welteji's rules violation wasn't intentional. The two-year ban ends in June 2027, when Welteji will be 25, and means she could qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Welteji was initially cleared by an Ethiopian tribunal in August and was due to race on the opening day of the world championships in Tokyo the following month. World Athletics objected and she was ruled ineligible to compete the day before.

CAS said in its statement that drug testers arrived at Welteji's property in February 2025 and were told by Welteji's husband that she was asleep, and that witnesses disagreed about what took place after that until the testing staff left without a sample.

CAS said its arbitrator accepted there were language barriers and that “certain technical and best practice departures occurred” but that “an athlete of (Welteji's) caliber and experience should have known that she was required to comply regardless of the timing of the visit.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports