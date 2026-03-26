Breaking: How to watch the Cincinnati Reds on TV, streaming

EU lawmakers vote to make it easier to set up migrant detention centers outside the bloc

European lawmakers have approved a plan that makes it easier to send rejected asylum seekers to new detention centers outside the EU
Migrants trying to reach Britain, walk on a beach shore in Gravelines, northern France, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Migrants trying to reach Britain, walk on a beach shore in Gravelines, northern France, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
news
By SAM McNEIL and GIADA ZAMPANO – Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
X

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers voted Thursday to ease the setting up of new migrant detention centers outside the European Union, known as “return hubs.”

Members of the European Parliament voted 389-206 in favor, with 32 abstentions. Right-wing parties made an alliance with far-right groups that they had previously shunned to pass the measure, while parties of the left and center voted against.

Any EU nation can now negotiate on its own or in small coalitions to deport migrants not to their home countries but to facilities yet to be built outside the 27-nation bloc.

Already, Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, and Denmark have entered into negotiations with governments mainly in Africa to host sites to hold migrants denied asylum.

Far-right parties in Europe have praised the deportation policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and have called for the EU to adopt a similar approach.

Belgium’s far-right Vlaams Belang party and Germany’s far-right AfD party both said in January that they want to form a police group focused on finding and deporting migrants akin to U.S. efforts.

However, human rights groups say migrants are being brutalized and pushed back illegally at EU borders, while legal protections are increasingly being hollowed out.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott’s character card debuts on...
2
Clark County native, producer hopes to ‘make Ohio proud’ with first...
3
Hamilton man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography...
4
$8M Monroe water main improvement project on hold
5
To protect its schools from overcrowding, Monroe monitors speed of...