Europe retains the Ryder Cup and reasserts dominance over Americans

Shane Lowry, who contended with the unruly New York crowds all week, had the last word. He birdied three of the last four holes, and his final putt will be part of Ryder Cup lore for Europe. Russell Henley had a 1-up lead, but his 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th to win the match was short.

Lowry holed his 6-foot birdie to halve the match, giving Europe the 14 points it needed to retain the cup as the defending champion. Three matches remained on the course.

Lowry said to his caddie walking up the 18th, “I have a chance to do the coolest thing in my life.” And he did just that.

Europe now has captured the cup 13 out of 19 times since 1979, the start of the modern era, and now has won five of the last 10 Ryder Cups on U.S. soil.

Europe's best players starred at Bethpage Black even as New York fans hurled abuse, building a record seven-point lead going into the 12 singles matches.

Europe put a half-point on the board before a shot was hit. Viktor Hovland, who had a summer neck injury flare up on Saturday, was forced to withdraw. Harris English, whose name had been put in the secret envelope, also sat out and the match was declared halved.

The Americans had to win nine of the 11 matches and halve another and they put up an astonishing fight, finally hearing cheers for the U.S. instead of only vitriol toward Europe.

