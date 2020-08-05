Europol: global sport under "greater risk" of match fixing

Europol said “it is highly possible that match-fixers will focus on the few matches being held and put them under greater risk."

In soccer — the most targeted sport by organized crime groups — Europe’s top club tournament, the Champions League, resumes later this week.

Europol also recorded instances of so-called ghost matches in several European countries during the pandemic, where fixers advertised games that did not exist to make money from bets.

"In those cases the ‘ghost matches’ are advertised on social media, blogs or fake websites and fixers create non-existing line-ups, stats, and match outcomes," Europol said.

According to the agency, the size of the annual betting market for sports is estimated to be €1.69 trillion ($2 trillion). The global annual criminal profits from betting-related match-fixing are estimated at €120 million ($142 million).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports