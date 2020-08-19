Ex-North Carolina Rep. Hayes gets probation for lying to FBI

Hayes, who was serving as state Republican Party chairman at the time of the investigation, entered a plea agreement last fall. The other three people indicted went on trial, and jurors convicted Lindberg and company consultant John Gray of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and bribery. The third person was acquitted.

The government had recommended probation for Hayes, 75, because they said he admitted his crime, accepted responsibility and agreed to cooperate. Cogburn ordered Hayes to pay a $9,500 fine addition to completing one year of probation.

Hayes represented the 8th Congressional District from 1999 through 2008. He served as GOP chairman from 2011 to 2013, and then from 2016 to 2019. He also was a 1996 gubernatorial candidate.

Lindberg and Gray were scheduled to face sentencing later Wednesday before the same judge in Charlotte.

Federal prosecutors want Lindberg to serve 14 years in prison and Gray, 10 years. The defendants' lawyers are seeking a small fraction of that time. Gray wants to serve any time at home because of health problems.