Ex-UConn star, top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53

“He was our first great player,” Calhoun said. “He gave legitimacy to the program.

“As a player coming in, here’s this guy playing on TV for the Trail Blazers, watching him play, watching UConn being mentioned. You could not pay for the exposure that he gave us.”

Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year. At 6-foot-11, he had the size of a center but was a skilled outside shooter, a predecessor of the modern NBA big man.

He played 1,380 games in the league, ranking in the top 15 all-time. Besides the Blazers, Robinson also played for Phoenix, Detroit, Golden State and the Nets.

Associated Press writer Pat Eaton-Robb in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.