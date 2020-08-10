Face masks now required outdoors at crowded Paris locations

Wearing a face mask outdoors also is required at the city's open-air markets, at popular tourist sites like Notre Dame Cathedral and Montmartre district neighborhoods, on several typically crowded streets and in parts of the Paris suburbs, authorities said.

A similar requirement is being applied in Marseille, France’s second-largest city, and dozens of other tourist destinations in France, including the French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez.

A nationwide decree already requires people to wear masks in all stores and other indoor public places.

French health authorities warned that the country is going backward in its battle against the pandemic. They reported more than 2,000 new confirmed cases in 24 hours on Friday, the biggest single-day rise since May.

France has reported over 30,300 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Tourists stroll by the Sacre Coeur basilica in the Montmartre district Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in Paris. People are required to wear a mask outdoors starting on Monday in the most frequented areas of the French capital. The move comes as the country sees an uptick in virus infections. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

