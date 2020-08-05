Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Several studies suggest, but don't prove, that children are less likely to become infected than adults and more likely to have only mild symptoms. But this is not the same as being "virtually immune" to the virus.

A CDC study involving 2,500 children published in April found that about 1 in 5 infected children were hospitalized versus 1 in 3 adults; three children died. The study lacks complete data on all the cases, but it also suggests that many infected children have no symptoms, which could allow them to spread the virus to others.

Associated Press Writer Amanda Seitz contributed to this story.