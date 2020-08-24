Falwell says he faced "emotional toll" after wife's affair

“Shortly thereafter, Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved – it was nonetheless very upsetting to learn about,” Falwell said in the statement. He declined further comment when reached Monday.

The statement did not identify the person. However, in a statement to AP, Giancarlo Granda — whose ties to the Falwells have been documented in news stories in recent years — said he had been working with an “investigative team” and accused the Falwells of "attempting to get ahead of the story by creating a false narrative. The truth is coming soon.”

Granda’s connection to the Falwells dates to 2012, and the following year he took on partial ownership of a hostel in Miami’s party-friendly South Beach neighborhood that was purchased by members of the Falwell family, according to multiple media reports. That business transaction, itself a surprising move for the president of a conservative evangelical university, sparked legal jostling over ownership that later involved Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer.

Cohen divulged in recordings first reported by Reuters last year that he helped the Falwells handle an issue surrounding personal photographs of Becki Falwell that the family wished to regain possession of.

Nonetheless, what has become known as the "pool boy" story surrounding Falwell — Granda worked as a pool attendant in Miami — is just one of the multiple factors Liberty's board must examine as it prepares to decide on his future at the school.

Liberty's general counsel, David Corry, who acts as a spokesman for Liberty's board, said the group had no comment beyond a statement issued Friday. In that statement, the board said that the decision on whether or not to retain Falwell had not yet been made.

Falwell said he was seeking mental health counseling amid the “trauma" of the situation and that he remains “fully devoted” to his wife.

The statement said that “while her indiscretion may have been more obvious and apparent, I realized that there were important smaller things I needed to do better too.”

____

Schor reported from New York.