FBI director says a new office in New Zealand will counter China's sway, provoking Beijing's ire

The Wellington office will provide a local mission for FBI staff who have operated with oversight from Canberra, Australia, since 2017.

Patel’s China remarks prompted awkward responses

In remarks made in a video published Thursday by the U.S. Embassy, Patel said the office would help counter Chinese Communist Party influence in the contested South Pacific Ocean.

New Zealand ministers who met Patel, the highest-ranking Trump administration official to visit New Zealand, quietly dismissed his claims. A government statement Thursday emphasized joint efforts against crimes such as online child exploitation and drug smuggling, with no mention of China.

“When we were talking, we never raised that issue,” Foreign Minister Winston said Thursday.

Judith Collins, minister for the security services, said the focus would be on transnational crime.

“I don’t respond to other people’s press releases,” she said when reporters noted Patel had mentioned China, Radio New Zealand reported.

Trade Minister Todd McClay rejected a reporter’s suggestion Friday that Wellington had “celebrated” the office opening.

“Well, I don’t think it was celebrated yesterday,” he said. “I think there was an announcement and it was discussed.”

Beijing decries the FBI chief's comments

At a briefing Friday, Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun denounced Patel’s remarks

“China believes that cooperation between countries should not target any third party,” he said. “Seeking so-called absolute security through forming small groupings under the banner of countering China does not help keep the Asia Pacific and the world at large peaceful and stable.”

New Zealand, the smallest Five Eyes partner, has faced ongoing pressure to align with U.S. stances on China, its largest trading partner, while carefully balancing relations with Beijing. Analysts said the FBI chief's comments could vex those efforts, although New Zealand has faced such challenges before.

“It’s in New Zealand’s interest to have more law enforcement activities to deal with our shared problems,” said Jason Young, associate professor of international relations at Victoria University of Wellington. “It’s perhaps not in New Zealand’s interest to say we’re doing this to compete with China.”

The FBI expansion comes during fresh Pacific focus

Patel’s visit came as the Trump administration has sought to raise global alarm about Beijing’s designs. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in June said China posed an imminent threat and urged Indo-Pacific countries to increase military spending to 5% of GDP.

New Zealand has traditionally avoided singling out individual countries when discussing regional tensions, Young said.

“I’m sure the U.S. would like New Zealand to speak more forthrightly and characterize the China challenge in a similar way to the United States,” Young added.

New Zealand is a remote country of 5 million people that was once assumed by larger powers to be of little strategic importance. But its location and influence in the contested South Pacific Ocean, where Beijing has sought to woo smaller island nations over the past decade, has increased its appeal to countries like the U.S.

Peters, the foreign minister, told The Associated Press in 2024 that U.S. neglect of the region until recent years had in part been responsible for China’s burgeoning influence there. He urged U.S. officials to “please get engaged and try to turn up."

New office provokes anger among New Zealanders

Not everyone welcomed the expanded FBI presence.

Online, the new office drew rancor from New Zealanders who posted thousands of overwhelmingly negative comments about the announcement on social media sites. A weekend protest against the opening was planned.

Young said it was unlikely people posting in anger took issue with cross-border law enforcement efforts in general.

“I think it would be more a reflection of some of the deep unease that many people in New Zealand see with some of the political choices that are being made in America at the moment,” he said.