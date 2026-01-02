FBI says it disrupted a potential New Year's Eve attack inspired by Islamic State group

Sturdivant was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday. He remained held following an appearance before U.S. District Judge Susan Rodriguez on Friday morning, pending a hearing on Jan. 7. The lawyer representing Sturdivant in federal court on Friday didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case said Sturdivant came under investigation last month following information that an account that officials say was later connected to Sturdivant had made social media posts supportive of IS.

The affidavit says Sturdivant had been on the FBI's radar in January 2022, when he was a minor, after officials learned that he had been in contact with an IS member in Europe and had received instructions to dress in all black and commit attacks with a hammer.