FBI searches home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is searching the Maryland home of John Bolton, who served in President Donald Trump's first administration as national security adviser but later became critical of the president, as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

The person was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. Bolton was not detained and has not been charged with any crimes, the person said.