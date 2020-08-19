Fed officials worried about withdrawal of government support

The nascent economic recovery faces several risks, Fed officials said in discussions during their most recent meeting on July 28-29. Those risks include another outbreak of the coronavirus and that the U.S. government would pull back on the financial relief it had provided to households, businesses and state and local governments.

At its July meeting, the Fed decided to keep the short-term interest rate it controls pinned at near zero and to continue its bond purchases of about $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities each month. Those bond buys are intended to inject cash into financial markets to keep credit flowing, and to hold down interest rates.