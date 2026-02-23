Breaking: Data centers get big tax breaks. Do they create jobs?

Federal court rejects GOP-led Utah Legislature's latest try to block House map that helps Democrats

A federal court ruling means the new Utah voting districts that give Democrats an improved shot at winning a U.S. House seat can be used in this year’s election
news
5 minutes ago
X

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New Utah voting districts that give Democrats an improved shot at winning a U.S. House seat can be used in this year’s election, a federal court ruled Monday while turning aside a Republican request to block the new map.

The ruling marked the second setback in recent days for Republicans, who also lost an appeal at the state Supreme Court.

A Utah judge imposed the new districts last November after striking down the congressional districts that the Republican-led Legislature had adopted after the 2020 census. The judge ruled that the Legislature had circumvented anti-gerrymandering standards passed by voters.

