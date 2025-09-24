Federal judge refuses to reinstate eight former inspectors general fired by Trump administration

The eight plaintiffs were among 17 inspectors general who were fired by Trump on Jan. 24. Each received identical two-sentence emails from the White House that attributed their removal to unspecified “changing priorities.” The mass firings targeted all but two of the cabinet agencies’ inspectors general.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys said the firings were unlawful because the administration didn’t give Congress the legally required 30-day notice or provide a “substantive, case-specific rationale” for removing them. Government attorneys said the president can remove IGs “ without any showing of cause ” and doesn’t have to wait 30 days after providing notice to Congress.

The judge noted that even if the IGs were reinstated, Trump could simply give notice to Congress and have them removed from their positions 30 days later.

